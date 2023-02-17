IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur is hosting the first of the four B20 conference.

B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The B20 conference began in Manipur on Friday (February 17).

The B20 session is attended by Manipur CM Biren Singh, and union ministers Som Prakash and RK Ranjan Singh.

Delegates from 23 countries are participating in the B20 session in Manipur.

The participating nations are: Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, ?had, Canada, China, France, Greece, lceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, United States and United Kingdom.

These Nations produce about 85 per cent of the world’s GDP.

Notably, the Manipur government has made elaborate arrangements, not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state, but also to provide a unique experience to the visiting delegates with an exposure to Manipur’s culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

Only women police personnel of Manipur have been assigned with the task of providing security cover to the visiting delegates.

This is aimed at showcasing women empowerment, a Manipur government official said.

Notably, the visiting delegates are also expected to visit the Ima Market in Imphal.