Dimapur: The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited will hold a two-day tribal artisan mela in the Wokha district in Nagaland from May 9 to identify new artisans and new products at the sourcing level.

In this regard, a meeting was held with NGOs, civil societies, entrepreneurs, the Wokha Chamber of Commerce and Industries and others at the Wokha deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday to chalk out modalities for the smooth conduct of the mela.

Highlighting the aims and objectives of the mela, Wokha skill development officer Anuranjan Singh said the mela will focus on expanding the tribal producers’ base and products of tribal origins of different communities of the northeastern states.

It will also aim to empower individuals to become self-employed.

He said artisans can exhibit textiles and handloom, metal crafts, jewellery, organic food and paintings in the mela.

Singh urged individuals belonging to the scheduled tribe, SHGs, societies, and farmer producer organisations to come up with sufficient samples of their products so that the selection committee can select the items/products and bring them within the ambit of the Supply Chain of Tribes India.

After the selection process, the products can be put in retail outlets, Singh said. Exhibitions of products will also be done and later put up in the E-commerce portal, he added.

“This collaboration will go a long way in promoting tribal products and strengthening livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans of the district and the entire northeastern region,” he said.

The artisans are to produce ST certificates, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks and passport photos for registration.