KOHIMA: Three persons have been arrested by the police in connection with a case of torturing and killing a Great Indian Hornbill bird in Nagaland.

The arrests were made based on a video went viral in the social media that showed a Great Indian Hornbill bird being tortured before being killed in Wokha district of Nagaland.

Nagaland police did not reveal the identity of the arrested persons.

Notably, the Great Indian Hornbill bird found in Nagaland is listed as ‘vulnerable’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “Red List of Threatened Species”.

The three accused were arrested, based on a complaint filed by the Nagaland forests and wildlife department.

