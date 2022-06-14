A Chinese man, who had been illegally staying in India, has been arrested by the police from Gurugram in Haryana near Delhi.

The arrested Chinese man has been identified as 36-year-old Xue Fei, aka Kelay.

Kelay was arrested along with his girlfriend from Nagaland – identified as 22-year-old Petekhrinuo.

According to reports, the arrested Chinese national had been living in India illegally for over two years.

The couple was arrested from a hotel in Gurugram in Haryana, by a team of police from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was arrested based on an information provided by two other apprehended Chinese nationals.

The two other Chinese nationals were apprehended by at the India-Nepal border in Bihar on Saturday by the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) as they were trying to cross over into the Himalayan nation after staying in India illegally.

Kelay and his girlfriend from Nagaland – Petekhrinuo were staying in a housing complex in Greater Noida.

However, they fled to Gurugram after coming to know that they are being hunted down by the police.

The Chinese national’s Indian visa had expired in June 2020, police informed.