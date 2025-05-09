Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Union Punjab (NSUP) on Friday informed all its members that it has taken the initiative to assist and facilitate the voluntary evacuation of the Naga students from Punjab, who wish to return home in light of the current situation along the Indo-Pakistan border.

President of the union, Sensen Hang, and assistant general secretary Tsolo J Lasuh, through a release, advised the students who prefer to remain in Punjab to strictly follow government-issued guidelines and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The union also advised those students who do not wish to take assistance from it but have plans to leave Punjab to check the availability of train, bus, and plane tickets and manage their travel plans accordingly.

Urging everyone not to panic, the union said it is actively coordinating with the authorities concerned and has ensured that all necessary arrangements and safety measures are in place.

For any queries or assistance, the Naga students were asked to contact NSUP president Sensen Hang (8837469376), vice president Khriethovizo (9774276586), general secretary Nitoli Shohe (9863313014), and assistant general secretary Tsolo J Lasuh (9233497958).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!