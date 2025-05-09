Guwahati: In response to the recent Pahalgam massacre and escalating cross-border tensions, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to activate emergency provisions under civil defence rules.

The ministry issued letters to chief secretaries and administrators, urging them to ensure the swift and effective implementation of precautionary security measures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This move follows India’s retaliatory military action after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed over 26 lives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security meeting on Friday at South Block in New Delhi.

He reviewed the situation along the western border and assessed the Indian Armed Forces’ operational readiness.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, attended the briefing.

Home Minister Amit Shah also met with senior security officials, including the Directors General of the BSF and CISF, and key Ministry of Home Affairs personnel.

The discussion focused on border conditions and airport security amid heightened alert levels.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the indefinite suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The uncertainty intensified after air raid sirens forced the cancellation of Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, as alerts were issued in Jammu and Pathankot.

India-Pakistan hostilities intensified on the night of May 8-9.

According to a government press release, Pakistan attempted coordinated strikes on 15 Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Bhuj.

The Indian Army, however, successfully intercepted and neutralized the threats.

These developments came in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, a counter-offensive that targeted nine terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam killings.