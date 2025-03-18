Nagaland students' body to observe 39th NSF Martyrs’ Day on March 20

Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) will observe the 39th NSF Martyrs’ Day at NSF Martyrs’ Park in Kohima, Nagaland, on March 20 to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of two of its members.

The two Naga students, KekuojalieSachü of Kohima village and VikhozoYhoshü of Kigwema village, were killed during a peaceful protest organised by the NSF against government policies on March 20, 1986.

The NSF invited all students, youth leaders and well-wishers to join in paying homage to its fallen comrades on the day.

“Their sacrifice continues to inspire generations in our collective pursuit of justice, peace, and the rights of the Naga people,” NSF general secretary Chumben Khuvung said in a release on Tuesday.

The NSF also asked its federating units and subordinate bodies to fly their respective flags at half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Further, it also urged all schools across the Naga homeland to observe a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs on March 20.

This year’s observance of the day will also mark a significant milestone with the unveiling and launching of the official trophy of the 25th edition of the NSF Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy during the event for touring across the Naga homeland.

The tournament, which has stood as a symbol of resilience and unity among the Naga youth in the pursuit of peace through sports, was established in memory of the two students.