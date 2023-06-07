Here are the winning numbers for Nagaland Lottery and you can check Nagaland Lottery Result Chart today.
The Nagaland State Lottery results are declared at 01:00 AM, 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM.
The Nagaland Lottery Result is provided on a weekly, monthly, and daily basis.
Here is the latest Nagaland Lottery Result.
Nagaland State Lottery Ticket is one of the most popular lottery games that the Nagaland Government organizes.
The lottery tickets are sold as Nagaland Lottery and the lottery or game is open to people living in Nagaland.
One can buy the lottery tickets thrice a day but the tickets have to be brought 30 minutes before the results.
The official website and YouTube channel declare the result at the scheduled time.
Post Name Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2023
|Ticket Name
|Nagaland State Lottery
|State Name
|Nagaland State
|First Prize
|Rs. 1,00,000,00
|Result date
|07.06.2023
|Result Time
|01:00 P, 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM
|Official Website
|www.nagalandlotteries.com
|Ticket Price
|Rs 6/-
Nagaland Lottery Result 07. 06. 2023
Here are the results for today:
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 6 PM
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM
Steps To Download Nagaland Lottery Today Result
- Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries’ official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
- Step 2: Click the Today Result Button
- Step 3: Find 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM Results and Draw the Date
- Step 4: Click the required time Today Nagaland Result PDF link. (Now Result pdf will be downloaded)
- Step 5: Check your Nagaland lottery number whether won or defeated.