The tickets for the 1st India vs Australia T20 match have gone live and here is how you can book them.

People across have been eagerly waiting for the tickets as the match will be held in Mohali, Punjab.

While the sale started online on Sunday, there are chances of very few tickets being left.

Student block tickets will, however, be sold at the PCA stadium counters in Mohali. There will be a special discount for students to produce their school or college identity cards.

The students on providing their identity cards will get discounts and will be able to purchase the tickets for Rs 300.

The ticket prices are divided into seven categories.

The highest is Rs 10,000 while the lowest stands at West Block for Rs 300.

The elite lounge seats and the enclosure boxes will be available for 7,500.

The Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh stand at Rs 5000 and Rs 2000 respectively. Other price categories range from 1000-1500.

Ind vs Aus T20 series: Where are the tickets going to be made available?

The tickets can be bought on PayTM Insider

Physical Ticket Pick-up Counter

Counter Address:

1. Booth No 9 and 10,

Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar,

Phase-9 Mohali – 160062

2. Stadium Box-Office Gate 14

Physical tickets can be collected from 16th September onwards from 11 AM to 7 PM