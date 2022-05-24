DIMAPUR: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) said any possible solution to the Naga issue that may be arrived at out of the ongoing political negotiation between the government of India and the Naga negotiating groups needs to be seriously examined before giving it a final shape.

Adopting a two-point resolution at a meeting at its headquarters in Kohima on Tuesday, the working committee of the party pointed out that the past agreements and accords have not produced the desired result which ultimately led to more divisions amongst the Nagas rather than bringing them together.

The meeting deliberated at length on the ongoing peace process vis-à-vis the possible outcome of the present political talks between the Centre and the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups.

The party reiterated its stand that solution should be honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

The meeting also resolved to revamp and restrengthen the party at all levels.

Noting that the Nagas are going through a very critical phase of the “political movement”, the party invited all well-wishers to associate with it in order to take the Naga people forward.

Elaborating on the political stand of the party, NPF president Shürhozelie Liezietsu said the NPF is the only viable and the oldest regional political party for the Nagas in the North East. He said the party is firm on its same political stand since its inception 59 years ago.

Liezietsu said when the 16-Point Agreement was signed by the government of India with the group which was playing the role of mediation in 1960 left aside the main conflicting group for whom the agreement was proposed.

He said the agreement completely failed to stop the bloodshed rather it brought more bloodshed.

During this time, this regional political party was formed to give a new direction to the problem for its solution, he said.

Liezietsu said the NPF proclaimed that the problem in Nagaland is not a law and order problem but a political and a human problem adding that the party demanded political and human approach for its solution.

“Time keeps on changing but the Naga political problem will continue to remain the same till it is amicably resolved. The political solution should be honourable, acceptable and Inclusive,” he said.

The NPF chief asserted that the NPF does not and will not side with any particular group but will maintain proper understanding with all conflicting groups by telling them the truth.

“Nagas have to blame ourselves for the mess we have come across thus far. It is high time for everyone to realize the ground realities,” he added.

Liezietsu said the NPF will continue to appeal to the conscience of the Naga national workers to understand the common interest of the people to solve this problem amicably which will be in the interest of the whole country as well.