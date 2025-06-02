Guwahati: Seven legislators of Nagaland from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have officially merged with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), increasing the ruling party’s strength in the 60-member Assembly from 25 to 32.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and NDPP legislator KG Kenye announced the development during a press conference held late Friday evening. Confirming the merger, he remarked that “a few more friends have joined the NDPP family,” signaling the inclusion of the NCP members.

Kenye highlighted that the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly currently comprises representatives from nine different political parties, with the NCP previously holding the position of the third-largest group through its seven MLAs. On Friday evening, these legislators submitted a formal merger request to the Speaker of the Assembly.

According to Kenye, the Speaker responded promptly by instructing his staff to carry out the necessary procedures and formally accepted the merger, making it official.

The seven NCP MLAs who joined the NDPP are Namri Nchang, Er Picto Shohe, Deputy Speaker S. Toiho Yeptho, Y. Mhonbemo Hümtsoe, Y. Mankhao Konyak, A. Pongshi Phom, and Puthai Longon. Each of them represents different constituencies across the state, and their shift significantly strengthens the NDPP’s position.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the NDPP had secured 25 seats, while the NCP had won seven. With this merger now finalized, the NDPP commands a comfortable majority of 32 seats in the House, reinforcing its leadership in the state’s political landscape.