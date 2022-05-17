KOHIMA: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has forecasted heavy rains, flash floods, landslides and water logging in different parts of the state.

The Nagaland SDMA has also issued a high alert for areas in the foothills of Nagaland.

Notably, Nagaland has been witnessing incessant rainfall for almost a week.

Dimapur (191.25mm), Peren (351mm) and Kohima (342mm) in Nagaland have been the most affected.

The Nagaland SDMA has warned of landslides in different parts of the state due to incessant rainfall, leading to blockade of roads.

Emergency services have also been put on alert to meet any eventualities.

Thunderstorm, lightning and widespread rainfall is also expected in the districts of Peren, Kohima, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang in Nagaland.

The Nagaland SDMA further informed that the Dhansari and Chathe rivers may have large flow of water due to the prolonged spell of heavy rain in the hill areas.

Areas near these two rivers such may get flooded, the Nagaland SDMA added.