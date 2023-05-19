NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sternly stated that the law of the land must be followed, while holding urban local bodies.

The Apex court expressed displeasure over the Nagaland Assembly passing a resolution to repeal the municipal Act and resolving not to hold elections to the urban local bodies.

Meanwhile, a bench of justices S K Kaul and A Amanullah is hearing a petition seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in the elections to local bodies in the state.

The top court had on April 5 stayed the March 30 notification cancelling till further orders the elections to the urban local bodies in Nagaland which were scheduled for May 16 after almost two decades.

Following pressure from tribal organizations and civil society groups, the Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution to repeal the municipal Act and resolved not to hold the elections.

On March 30, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a notification cancelling the election programme notified earlier “till further orders” in view of the repeal of the Act.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench observed it is not something adverse to the interest of the state which is happening as the people will elect their representatives in the elections.

The apex court said the Centre have to find a solution in the matter.