NEW DELHI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has attributed the death of air hostess Rosy Sangma from Nagaland, to the negligence of the Gurugram hospital, where she was admitted to.

The CBI has registered a case of negligence against the managing director (MD) and dentist of the hospital in Gurugram, where Rosy Sangma passed away.

A case has been registered by the CBI under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Dr Anuj Bishnoi, MD of Alfaa Health Care Hospital and dentist – Dr Anjali Ashk.

“Enquiry revealed that Rosy Sangma had suffered pain in both hands and right leg with 8-10 episodes of loose motions and heavy menstrual bleeding, on June 23, 2021. She was brought by her two brothers and nephew Samuel Sangma to the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, Sector-10, Basai Road, Gurgaon around 6 am (June 24). Enquiry prima facie discloses that Ms Rosy Sangma died due to the negligence on the part of Dr Anuj Bisnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk,” the FIR stated.

Rosy Sangma from Nagaland, a GoAir air-hostess, had died at the Gurugram hospital in June last year.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) ordered the CBI probe after several leaders from the Northeast including Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma, former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik urging union home minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the death of Rosy Sangma and her nephew Samuel Sangma.

The family of the deceased had alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence of the hospital.

The family had also alleged that Samuel Sangma, nephew of Rosy Sangma, died due to foul play by the hospital personnel.