Dimapur: The BJP legislators of Nagaland have appealed to the negotiating parties – the Naga political groups and the government of India – to expedite the process for a final solution to the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the 12 MLAs of the party, who are part of the ruling United Democratic Alliance government in Nagaland, assured the Nagaland BJP’s unwavering stand and support to the Naga people for an early solution to the protracted Indo-Naga political Issue, which is acceptable and honourable.

They affirmed the state BJP has always remained firm in its commitment to an early solution to the issue and continues to remain focused on its stand without any compromise. “It would be a grave mistake to think otherwise by anyone,” they added.

“We all feel the aspirations of the people and final solution is of supreme priority and BJP Nagaland is ever ready to walk the extra mile to contribute in ushering a lasting solution that would ultimately take us to the path of permanent peace, faster development and a brighter future to our people,” the BJP MLAs said.

Saying that the Naga cause transcends all other, the BJP legislators reassures the people of Nagaland that the BJP is unfazed in its resolve for an early Solution.

“Needless to say that the roles of Legislators are that of a facilitator and the entire negotiation process and to culminate it into a final solution rest with the negotiating parties,” the statement said.