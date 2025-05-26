Dimapur: Nagaland’s power department has initiated the implementation of smart prepaid metering and comprehensive loss reduction measures statewide, aligning with the Government of India’s revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) power reforms.

Speaking at the Dimapur District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) meeting on Monday, Executive Engineer (Power), Dimapur, Er. Lhuvoyi, detailed the power reforms.

He informed that the RDSS targets reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses to 12–15% by March 2026 and bridging the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realized.

He said under the state action plan for smart consumer interface, the department has sanctioned 18,000 smart meters for Kohima, Dimapur, and Chümoukedima.

Lhuvoyi said smart prepaid meters will yield several benefits, including energy conservation, reduced outages, flexible tariff options, better financial planning for consumers, and easy online recharge, ultimately contributing to improved service delivery and economic growth.

The department also cited the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, which promotes rooftop solar installations in residential areas.

Lhuvoyi said the authorities have allocated Nagaland a target of 32.8 MW of residential rooftop solar capacity, earmarking 8.337 MW for Dimapur alone.

The department urged all stakeholders to support the implementation of these initiatives to ensure a reliable and sustainable power infrastructure for the state.

During the meeting, Nagaland adviser to youth employment & skill development and excise Moatoshi Longkumer officially took charge as the new chairman of the Dimapur DPDB.

In his inaugural address, Longkumer urged all officers to work in unity to transform Dimapur into a model district.

“Let us work hand in hand so that other districts envy Dimapur,” he stated, stating the need for collective commitment and efficient execution of developmental initiatives.