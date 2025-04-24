Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate and Field Investigator to work on a project titled “A Study on the Socio-Economic Impacts of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in Southern Assam with Special Reference to Health” funded by, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), for a period of twelve months in 2025. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Ph.D/M.Phil in Economics.

2. NET/SET in Economics.

3. Project Experience is a desirable criteria

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.A/M.Sc. in Economics with minimum 55% marks.

2. Masters in Economics from any UGC recognized university and basic knowledge of data collection (field survey) are desirable criteria

Age limit : Upto 35 years

How to apply:

Interested candidates can submit hard copy of their biodata or CV to office of the Head, Department of Economics, Assam University, Silchar on or before 26/04/2025. Short listed candidates for the personal interview will be notified through email about the date and time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here