Guwahati: At a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, the Assam government made several key decisions that will impact various sectors of the state.

Here is a summary of the major decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting:

6 lakh women to be included in Arunoday Scheme: The government will include 6 lakh women in the Arunoday Scheme, a micro-finance program for women’s self-help groups. New inductions into the scheme will be made from each district on October 11 and 12.

Bicycles to be distributed to class IX girl students: On October 13, bicycles will be distributed to class IX girl students in each district.

Sub-committee to demarcate Bajali district boundaries: A sub-committee has been constituted to demarcate the boundaries of Bajali district with cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Jayanta Mallbaruah as members.

Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY): The cabinet approved the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) to streamline medical reimbursement procedures for government employees and pensioners. All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society.

Government jobs to kin of martyred armed forces personnel: The government decided to provide government jobs to the next-of-kin (NOK) or a family member of Army/Navy/Air Force personnel who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. This will help the families of the martyrs to live a dignified life in society and provide them financial stability after the death of their bread earner.

DPR approved for modernizing power distribution: The cabinet approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the implementation of the Distribution Infrastructure Works: Modernisation & System Augmentation component under the Government of India’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The total DPR cost for modernization and system augmentation works is estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crores. The project is targeted to be completed by 31 March 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state.

Ensuring assured power supply during peak season: The government will procure wind-solar hybrid power with assured peak power supply under the ISTS (Tranche-VI) Scheme to ensure assured peak power supply during peak season. A Power Purchase Agreement will be executed to the tune of 100 MW at the rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources.

Knowledge hub for urban reforms & innovations: The Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH) will be established for Rs 22 crores to strengthen the implementation of urban reforms and innovations. AUKH is expected to develop high standards of conduct in the field of urban research, innovation and implementation of projects in the state.

Excluding TAC area: The cabinet approved the exclusion of the entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region.