Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for promoting and preserving the rich culture and heritage of the Nagas by documenting them.

Addressing the Phom Monyu Tribal Festival celebration at Longleng local ground on Tuesday, Rio said to promote and preserve this rich culture and traditions of the Naga people, mini hornbill festivals and tribal festivals are organised in every district of the state.

He urged the people to preserve and promote their rich unique culture and attire without imitation to attract tourists.

Also Read: Assam government announces help for boy who designed sensor-enabled shoes for visually impaired

Asserting that Nagaland is a tribal state with every tribe having its unique tradition, culture and festivals, he said the government has named the state the “Land of Festivals”.

Saying that the festival is a time of celebration to renew friendship and social bonds with love and forgiveness, Rio called upon the people to celebrate it with their hard-earned money without depending on others.

He termed the Monyu festival a unique festival because it shows more love and respect for the womenfolk.

He also called for promoting and protecting the rich biodiversity and scenic beauty of the state while cultivating their fields.

Also Read: Assam government announces help for boy who designed sensor-enabled shoes for visually impaired

Appealing to the people to live with peace and harmony, he said development takes place only in a peaceful environment.

In his Monyu greetings, health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom urged the people to observe the festival for a bountiful harvest in every walk of life.

“Celebrate the festival to be an agent of change and torchbearer,” he said.

Pulling of log drum, a special song by Eastern Blind Care Home, beating of log drum and various songs and dances marked the occasion.