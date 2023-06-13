DIMAPUR: Nagaland directorate of school education rewarded three best-performing government schools in the HSLC and HSSLC exams 2023 with certificates of merit and cash award of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively at a programme in the directorate’s conference hall in Kohima on Tuesday.

The three Nagaland schools are Rüzhükhrie Government Higher Secondary School Kohima, Government High School Khulazu Basa and Government High School Khar.

The directorate also felicitated the meritorious students of the Nagaland government schools who excelled in the board exams this year.

The Nagaland Government School Students Meritorious Award (NGSSMA) was given to three HSLC 2023 best-performing government school students Rahul Roy of Rüzhükhrie Government Higher Secondary School Kohima, Monika of Government High School Khulazu Basa and Arenchetla of Government High School Khar.

The NGSSMA was also given to three toppers HSLC (Arts). They are Watisangla of Mayangnokcha Government Higher Secondary School Mokokchung who secured the top 5 position, Kilenkala of Government Higher Secondary School Tuli who secured the top 9 position and Kikogwamle of Government Higher Secondary School Jalukie who secured the top 10 place.

Certificates of merit were also presented to 29 government high schools and three government higher secondary schools that secured 100% pass percentage in the recently declared results of the HSLC and HSLC exams.

Sharing of best practices award in schools was shared by Longrimendang, teacher in-charge of Government High School Mangmetong and Supongtola Aier, vice principal of Government Higher Secondary School Naginimora.

The NGSSMA is an award instituted by the Government of Nagaland in the year 2018-2019 for those government school students who excel in their respective board examinations at the primary, elementary and secondary levels.

Addressing the programme, school education department and SCERT commissioner and secretary Kevileno Angami congratulated the students and teachers of those schools which secured 100% pass results and also those students who secured distinction in different subjects.

Angami said the government schools have done well because of the teamwork of the students, teachers and parents.

She said despite various challenges such as shortage of teachers and lack of infrastructure, the government schools have been able to produce students who have excelled in their board exams at par with private school students.