KOHIMA: The reserve bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday (June 13), opened its sub-office at Kohima in Nagaland.

With opening of the RBI office at Kohima in Nagaland, the apex bank’s presence in the Northeast region has expanded.

The RBI has now offices in six of the Northeast states – Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

Currently the currency management of the sub-office of the RBI, opened at Kohima in Nagaland on Tuesday (June 13), will be done by the Guwahati office of the bank.

Moreover, the RBI will open a similar office at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh soon.

“RBI’s office in Guwahati will continue to cater to the needs of the state of Arunachal Pradesh till the Reserve Bank’s office in Itanagar is opened, which is expected shortly,” the RBI informed on Tuesday (June 13).