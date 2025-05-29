Guwahati: The Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, who also serves as the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), has directed all foreign nationals visiting Nagaland to register with the FRO of the respective district within 24 hours of their arrival.

The advisory specifically mandates that foreigners staying in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts must obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP) and complete FRO registration, regardless of their age or whether they hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The Police Commissioner urged all government departments, travel agents, tourist guides, hotels, guest houses, institutions, and organizations that facilitate visits by foreign nationals to ensure their clients secure the required PAP before entering Nagaland.

This directive comes in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revoking the earlier exemption granted to Nagaland under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958. The MHA had temporarily relaxed the rules via Circular No. 579 dated December 16, 2022, but reinstated full restrictions through Circular No. 602 dated December 17, 2024, citing rising security concerns in the state’s border regions.

The police advisory further highlighted that, in addition to the PAP and registration requirements, citizens of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan, or individuals of origin from these countries, must obtain prior approval from the MHA before entering Nagaland.

For inquiries related to travel or stay in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, or Niuland, individuals can contact the Commissioner of Police-cum-FRO, Dimapur, at [email protected] or call 7085065056.