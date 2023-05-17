Guwahati: The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) has called for an indefinite ban on the sale of poultry meat in Dimapur, Nagaland, with effect from May 17 over the price issue.

The union is protesting against the Dimapur Municipal Council’s (DMC) decision to fix the price of broiler (live) at Rs 160 per kg and broiler (dressed) at Rs 250 per kg.

The PUD says that the wholesale rate of poultry meat in Assam is currently Rs 180-Rs 190 per kg for live and Rs 300 for dressed. This means that traders in Dimapur would be making a loss if they were to sell poultry meat at the DMC-fixed prices.

It also accused some news channels of spreading misinformation about the price of poultry meat.

The union says that these channels have been reporting that poultry meat is being sold at Rs 160 per kg in Dimapur, when in fact it is being sold at a higher price.

The PUD has appealed to the DMC to reconsider its decision on the price of poultry meat.

The ban on the sale of poultry meat is likely to have a significant impact on the people of Dimapur. Poultry meat is a staple food in the city and its absence is likely to lead to an increase in the prices of other food items.

The DMC has said that it is willing to hold talks with the PUD to resolve the issue. However, the PUD has said that it will not lift the ban until the DMC agrees to its demands.

The situation is likely to remain tense until a resolution is reached.