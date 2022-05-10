Investigation into the tragic firing incident at Mon in Nagaland on December 4 last year has been completed.

This was informed by Army chief General Manoj Pande.

General Pande said that the report of the Army investigation into Mon firing incident in Nagaland is currently under legal scrutiny.

“Investigation into the Mon incident has been completed. Report has been submitted and is under legal scrutiny,” Army chief General Manoj Pande said.

Also read: Home minister Amit Shah presents President’s Colour to Assam police

The Army chief also assured of action against any of the Army personnel found guilty based on the report of the investigation into the Mon firing incident in Nagaland.

“If any personnel is found not following standard operating procedures and guidelines, action as per the due process of military law will be taken,” General Pande said.

Notably, the Indian Army had ordered a high-level inquiry into the firing incident at Mon in Nagaland on December 4 last year.

The Army investigation team was led by a Major General-ranked officer.

Also read: Nagaland government revises Core Committee of Parliamentary panel on Naga Political Issue

As many as 13 innocent civilians were ‘massacred’ by a team of commandos of the 21 para special forces of the Indian Army at Mon in Nagaland in a botched counter-insurgency operation.

The special forces commandos gunned down 13 innocent Nagaland civilians after ‘mistaking’ them for militants.

The next day, another civilian lost his life at Mon in Nagaland after troopers of the Assam Rifles opened fire at a rampaging crowd of protestors, who stormed into the paramilitary unit’s base in Mon.