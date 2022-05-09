Dimapur: The Nagaland government has revised the Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue with chief minister Neiphiu Rio as its convener with immediate effect, chief secretary J Alam said in a notification on Monday.

Alam said the committee has been revised in partial modification of the notifications of June 16, 2021, and July 8, 2021.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman TR Zeliang are co-conveners of the committee while planning and coordination minister Neiba Kronu is its member secretary.

The committee also has 22 members, including Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi and Rajya Sabha member S Phangnon Konyak.

Other members of the committee are 12 legislators from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), five from BJP, four from Naga People’s Front (NPF) and one Independent.

In another development, the state government has appointed a new leader of the NPF Legislature Party Kuzholuzo Nienu as co-chairman of the UDA with the rank and status of a cabinet minister with immediate effect, chief secretary Alam said in another notification.

A day after 21 of his party MLAs, including Zeliang, joined the NDPP on April 29, NPF president Shurhozelie Leizietsu said his party would remain a part of the UDA and demanded that as per its earlier agreement with the alliance one ministerial berth and chairmanship of UDA should be followed.

After the formation of the all-party UDA government last year, NPF Legislature Party leader Zeliang was made the UDA Chairman and NPF MLA YM Yollo was inducted as a cabinet minister.