Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, presented the President’s Colour to the Assam police.

The President’s Colour was presented to Assam police by union home minister Amit Shah for exemplary service in the last 25 years.

The President’s Colour flag carries the map of Assam along with 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and insignia of Assam police with its motto.

Notably, Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive President’s Colour.

President’s Colour is the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exemplary service in both peace and war.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, special DGPs GP Singh and LR Bishnoi were also present at the event where union home minister Amit Shah presented the President’s Colour to the Assam police.

“This historic feat would not have been possible without Assam police’s dedication and sacrifice in maintaining peace in society,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union home minister Amit Shah was on a two-day tour of Assam.