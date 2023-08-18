Guwahati: The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) in Nagaland has temporarily suspended its indefinite ban on poultry import, following an appeal from the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dimapur MhaloHumtsoe and verbal assurances from poultry trader Ranjit Teron.

The ban was imposed on August 10 at midnight against the import of poultry consignments from Assam due to the alleged unauthorised imposition of Rs 30 per kg on poultry by Teron in Karbi Anglong on consignments meant for Nagaland.

Teron denied collecting the additional fee, but the PUD said it will closely monitor his commitment and assurances.

The union has also demanded unimpeded movement of poultry consignments between farms in Assam to the Nagaland border gate.

The ADC has already dispatched a letter to his counterpart in Karbi Anglong on the issue after the meeting.

The PUD said it will re-impose the ban if the Lahorijan syndicate persists.