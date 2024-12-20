Nagaland police warn of second-hand car syndicates in neighbouring states

Dimapur: The Nagaland police informed the public about the rising threat of second-hand car syndicates operating in the neighbouring states of Nagaland.

In an advisory on Friday, the state police urged the public to be vigilant and cautious when purchasing second-hand vehicles from sellers of neighbouring states or through unverified online platforms.

It said these syndicates have been engaging in fraudulent activities, deceiving buyers and posing serious risks to unsuspecting car buyers, particularly in the border districts of Nagaland.

The state police said in most cases, these vehicles are fitted with GPS and upon the sale of vehicles to unsuspecting buyers, an FIR is registered and the location of the vehicles is provided to the police.

As these vehicles are fitted with GPS, the members of the syndicate locate the vehicle and take back the car without the knowledge of the buyer.

It said there are cases where only a single ignition key of the vehicle is given to the buyer.

The syndicates often provide falsified or forged documents for second-hand vehicles, including fake registration certificates (RCs), insurance papers, and ownership transfer records.

The police urged the vehicle buyers to verify vehicle documents by always checking the authenticity of the documents with the relevant authorities such as the regional transport office (RTO).

They have also been asked to always insist on identity proof of the seller such as Aadhar, and PAN TO avoid unverifiable sellers by dealing only with authorised dealerships or individuals.

Sale deeds should always be insisted upon in the presence of at least two witnesses, the advisory said adding payments should be made only through online banking or other digital means so that payment history is traceable.

“As far as possible, insist on NOC from the RTO and police station where the vehicle is registered,” it advised.

The police also asked to report suspicious activities of any suspect for any fraudulent activities or suspicious deals immediately to the local police stations.

The advisory said these syndicates are exploiting the lack of awareness among buyers, adding it is essential to take necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes.