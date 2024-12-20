Guwahati: A collaborative effort between the Dima Hasao Forest Division (West) and Assam‘s biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has resulted in a stunning coffee table book titled “Dima Hasao: Explore the Wonders of Nature.”

This first-of-its-kind publication offers a comprehensive and visually captivating exploration of the rich biodiversity of Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Edited by Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed, Tuhin Langthasa, and Dr. Dipankar Lahkar, the book delves into the region’s diverse flora and fauna, including plants, orchids, edible insects, butterflies, fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals.

A Treasure Trove of Information

Readers will discover detailed information on over 213 species, from the vibrant plumage of 59 bird species to the majestic presence of 41 mammals. The book also sheds light on 33 amphibians and reptiles, 22 fish species, 18 butterfly varieties, and a fascinating array of other insects. Additionally, 22 orchid species and an assortment of essential trees and shrubs native to Dima Hasao are showcased.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each species is meticulously documented with high-quality photographs, highlighting the crucial role they play in the district’s unique ecosystem. Notably, the book also features newly discovered species from the region, providing valuable insights for naturalists and conservationists.

Beyond Species: Culture and Conservation

“Dima Hasao: Explore the Wonders of Nature” goes beyond a simple species inventory. It delves into the rich tapestry of indigenous cultures that have thrived in harmony with nature for generations. The book explores fascinating local myths surrounding landmarks like Tortoise Lake, celebrates the legacy of conservation hero Veer Demalik Kemprai, and sheds light on the significance of hornbills and Amur falcons in the region.

A Collaborative Effort

The book boasts a team of esteemed contributors. Renowned figures such as Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury, Dr. Sarbojit Thaosen, Dr. Ron Kemprai, and Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi provided insightful text, while over 50 talented photographers captured the essence of Dima Hasao’s natural beauty.

The editorial board, comprising Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Bijay Sankar Bora, and Jayanta Kumar Pathak, provided invaluable guidance throughout the project’s development.

The coffee table book was officially unveiled on December 13, 2024, during the Falcon Festival in Umrangso.