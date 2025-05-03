Nagaland police sign MoU with SBI to provide financial package to personnel

Dimapur: The Nagaland police department on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India for police salary package account (PSPA) and to provide better financial services and welfare to serving police personnel.

The MoU was signed by Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma and general manager, SBI, NW-II Guwahati circle, Dhruba Charan Bal at a ceremony organised at the PHQ conference hall in Kohima in the presence of senior officers of both Nagaland police and State Bank of India, a release said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur police hand over alleged drug peddler to Nagaland police

Under the agreement, the SBI will offer a wide range of financial packages to Nagaland police personnel. These include upgraded insurance benefits of Rs I crore for personal accidental cover, upgraded air accidental cover up to Rs 2 crore, permanent total disability cover up to Rs I crore, and permanent partial disability cover up to Rs 80 lakh.

“The key highlight of the PSPA is the provision of Rs 10 lakh natural death cover for personnel dying in harness,” the release read.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said the SBI will also provide family savings accounts for up to four family members with zero balance facility and accident cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family account holder.

Also Read: Nagaland govt to rehabilitate displaced Sumis from Seyochung village

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sharma highlighted the importance of the benefits provided under the scheme for the welfare of the police personnel and their families.

“Once the package comes into effect, around 20,000 police personnel whose bank accounts are with SBI will get the benefit of the package,” he stated.

Sharma said other personnel willing to avail the scheme may submit application-cum-undertaking to the controlling officers concerned.