Dimapur: The Nagaland police have suspended a constable for allegedly assaulting a civilian on the night of December 2.

In an order on Thursday, IGP (Int) K Martin Pienyu said constable Vito Yeptho, under IGP (Int), has been suspended with immediate effect after it came to his notice through social media that he had allegedly assaulted a civilian, Rahul Amin, at Nagarjan here at around 9 pm on December 2.

The action/conduct of a custodian of law in assaulting a civilian had brought disrepute to him as well as the police department and amounted to an unbecoming act and violation of Rule 4 Clause (1) Sub-Clause (i) and (iii) of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules 1968, the order said.

It said during the period of his suspension, the headquarters of Yeptho would be at the IGP (Int) office in Kohima and he would not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the IGP (Int).

In the meanwhile, to curb extortion, kidnapping and abduction-related crimes in Dimapur and its adjoining areas by various underground factions and miscreants, the Dimapur police commissionerate urged all the citizens of Dimapur, Chumoukidema and Niuland districts, especially the business community, to extend support and cooperation to the police by reporting such illegal activities on time to take appropriate legal action against the perpetrators.

In an order, Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie said the cooperation of the public with the law enforcement agencies is paramount in preventing extortion and other related illegal activities. He assured that the identity of the individuals reporting such activities will be protected.

Sophie appealed to the citizens to stand up and join hands with the police in the fight against extortion and illegal taxation by anti-social elements.