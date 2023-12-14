Guwahati: A massive drug racket involving an interstate network was busted by the Nagaland Police in an operation.

As per police sources, the racket was one of the largest inter-state networks operating across various states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana.

The group had succeeded in concealing its cargo – an estimated 60 kg of drugs worth a staggering Rs 400 crore for over a year.

The police said that the entire racket came vb to light on November 13, 2023, when two key suspects from Manipur were apprehended near Sechu Zubza.

They had been attempting to smuggle a contraband consignment disguised as ordinary toiletries.

After they were questioned, their confessions revealed nearly 100 undetected trips across state borders.

As the police checked their bank records, they found transactions totaling Rs 6-7 crore traced back to the arrested individuals.

The initial breakthrough sparked a chain reaction, leading to the subsequent arrest of 12 more accomplices.

However, the investigation still continues, with the police aiming to make further arrests in the coming days.