KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Naga shawl, woven in the Northeast state of Nagaland, to First Lady of South Africa Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

PM Modi gifted the Naga shawl to the First Lady of South Africa during his visit to the country for the 15th BRICS Summit.

Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven by the tribes in the Northeast state of Nagaland for centuries.

Naga shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Also read: Nagaland launches online statistical data collection applications

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe’s history, beliefs, and way of life, officials noted.

Naga shawls are traditional shawls with a distinctive pattern (primarily in red and black wool) made by various Naga ethnic groups from Nagaland and its neighbouring areas in Northeast India.

PM Modi also gifted a pair of Surahi from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.