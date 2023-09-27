KOHIMA: The NSCN-IM has opposed the call of PM Narendra Modi for cleanliness drive on Sunday (October 1).

Opposing PM Modi’s call for the cleanliness drive, NSCN-IM stated that Nagas as Christians cannot simply abide by the call of the Prime Minister.

“In what can be termed as playing into the nerves of the Naga people’s religious ethos as the call of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for a nationwide cleanliness drive falls on October 1 (Sunday),” the NSCN-IM stated in a statement.

It added: “Nagas as Christians cannot simply abide by the call of the Prime Minister no matter how noble the cleanliness drive.”

It further stated, “For any such nationwide drive for cleanliness, the sentiment attached with the spirit of secularism must be rightfully respected.”

“Naga people will stand as one Christian family to resist such a cleanliness initiative that defies the mutual respect for different faiths that reflects the secular character of India,” the NSCN-IM said.

It said: “NSCN cannot remain as mere spectator to any policy or initiative that obstructs and undermines Christian faith.”

“Nagas cannot deny God by obeying the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the NSCN-IM statement further said.

It may be mentioned here that Christians across the world observe Sundays as ‘Lord’s Day’, the principal day of communal worship.

A nationwide cleanliness drive will be conducted on October 1 responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata”, the union ministry of housing and urban affairs informed on September 24.