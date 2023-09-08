Guwahati: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) urged the Nagaland education department to take a tough stance against proxy teachers and political transfers.

The NSF said that proxy teachers are a pervasive problem in the state’s education system and are causing much damage to the teaching-learning process.

It called on the government to implement a biometric attendance system in all government schools to help identify and remove proxy teachers.

The NSF has also expressed concern about political transfers, which it says are prevalent in almost all government departments.

The federation claimed that it will remain vigilant against such transfers and it will take action to ensure that a fair and equitable learning environment is created in educational institutions.

The student organisation further assured the government of its support in implementing all education reforms and initiatives.