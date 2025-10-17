Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Friday called upon all Naga people to join the movement for the meaningful and effective enforcement of the Inner Line Pass (ILP) in Nagaland.

The federation briefed the students of Kohima Science College Jotsoma (Autonomous) about its appeals to the Nagaland government for the effective enforcement of the ILP in the state, during a sensitization program at the college auditorium as part of its sensitization tour of colleges on the Inner Line Regulation (ILR).

The NSF stated that it had appealed to the government to establish a centralized database system, so that ILPs issued to outsiders entering Nagaland can be stored in a single central location, ensuring consistency in ILP data.

It emphasized that this system would ensure ease of access, consistency, and improved security for any outsiders entering Nagaland with vested interests.

Pointing out that the porous borders of Nagaland with Assam pose a significant challenge to the implementation of the ILR in the state, the NSF appealed to the government to establish new checkpoints wherever necessary, and to strengthen the existing ones.

It further suggested that the establishment of new checkpoints should include the creation of ILP issuing offices, particularly at the Dimapur railway station and Dimapur airport.

The NSF also demanded the creation of a separate ILP enforcement wing, along with sensitization of the implementing department and its field personnel to ensure the judicious implementation of the ILR.

The federation requested the government to organize sensitization programs to ensure there are no loopholes in the implementation process, including transparency in the collection of ILP fees, ease in issuing ILPs, scrutiny of the purpose for which entry is sought, and appropriate penalties for defaulters, among other matters.

The NSF also called for the constitution of an autonomous Inner Line Regulation Commission, similar to other autonomous state commissions, and to empower it with full authority to address all matters concerning the enforcement of the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873.