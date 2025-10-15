Aizawl: The Mizoram government is working to streamline the issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILP) for outsiders traveling by train to the state, an official said on Tuesday.

On the same day, State Home Minister K. Sapdanga visited Sairang railway station near Aizawl, where he inspected the reception area for incoming passengers and the ILP issuance process for non-tribal travelers, the official added.

During his visit, Sapdanga held discussions with railway officials, police officers, and state officials to improve the ILP issuance process.

He informed railway authorities that the government had launched the online ILP portal in 2019.

He also stated that officials are now distributing offline ILP application forms to non-tribal train passengers to ease the process and reduce waiting times at ILP counters at railway stations.

Sapdanga added that the current ILP guideline (version 2) is being upgraded to version 3 to simplify the application and approval process. He noted that this upgrade is nearing completion.

The minister urged railway officials to set up separate exit gates for passengers who require ILP and those who do not, including state residents.

This, he said, would help avoid delays caused by ILP verification at the exit.

During the visit, Sapdanga also stressed the need to upgrade the infrastructure of Sairang railway station.

Officials informed him that around 250 to 300 passengers typically arrive at the station whenever a train reaches.

NF Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Harjimal Meena briefed the minister on ongoing projects to enhance the station, including the construction of a new rail terminal, which the department expects to complete within two years.

The team also discussed plans to build a tourist facilitation centre at Sairang railway station to assist and guide visitors.

Sapdanga was accompanied by MLA and adviser to the Chief Minister, TBC Lalvenchhunga, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Sharad Agarwal, and other senior officials from the Home and Information & Communication Technology departments, along with police officers.