Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Monday called upon the government, civil societies and all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure the successful completion of the enumeration exercise in Nagaland.

The federation made the appeal, expressing serious concern over the rising cases of illegal entry and infiltration into Nagaland from neighbouring states.

“It is a matter of grave alarm that many non-Nagas continue to enter the state illegally and are, in some cases, obtaining official documents such as state-recognised certificates and availing of quotas and privileges meant exclusively for the inhabitants of the state,” NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent said in a statement.

The NSF strongly urged the state government and all authorities concerned to tighten enforcement of the Inner Line Regulation (ILR), strengthen border vigilance and adopt stringent measures to curb the illegal influx that undermines the future of the state.

Expressing deep appreciation to the state government for initiating and undertaking the enumeration exercise, the federation said the exercise seeks to protect the rights, privileges and future of the inhabitants of the state.

According to it, this measure is a farsighted initiative that seeks to safeguard the political, economic and social fabric of the state against the growing challenges posed by unchecked migration and illegal influx.

Saying that it is deeply disturbed that the four tribes concerned are refusing to extend their cooperation and participate in the ongoing enumeration process, the statement said the exercise must not be seen as a divisive or discriminatory act, but as a necessary step toward clarity, fairness and administrative integrity.

The NSF added that it seeks to identify those who have historically settled within the state prior to December 1, 1963, along with their direct descendants, to ensure that genuine inhabitants receive the rights and benefits they are duly entitled to.