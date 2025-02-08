Nagaland: NSCN(U) consecrate its new working committee convener

Dimapur: The working committee (WC) of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), based at Camp Khehoi, consecrated its new convener MB Neokpao Konyak, who is also the president of GPRN/NSCN (U), and two working conveners P Tikhak Naga and Isak Sumi at a solemn installation ceremony at Hotel Saramati here on Saturday in presence of the leaders and members of various Naga political groups and representatives of civil society organisations, Naga Students Federation and Dimapur Naga Students Union.

Addressing the ceremony, Konyak, who has been involved in the Naga political struggle for more than 51 years, expressed concern over emergence of many Naga factions, which, he said, is a matter of shame for the Nagas and happiness for the Government of India.

Expressing happiness on being entrusted with the responsibility of the convener of the working committee, he vowed to move forward unitedly.

Konyak appealed to the civil society organisations, student bodies and Naga public to help and pray for the NNPGs to move ahead together.

In his address, Naga asserted that they would be able to overcome their shortcomings and succeed in their objectives, apparently referring to the two divisions among the NNPGs. He stressed that it is important to retrospect where “we have gone wrong so that corrective measures can be taken”.

Echoing Konyak, Naga said the Nagas are at a crossroads today, he said, “We have to work hard and believe in ourselves to come together to resolve the matter once and for all.”

Addressing the gathering, Sumi said though it has been more than seven decades since the Naga movement, many are working without any clarity.

He said, “Let us not spread lies and deception.”

Sumi added that it is important to realise how much one can sacrifice and give instead of only thinking for “ourselves”.

In his words of gratitude, NSCN/GPRN (R) president Wangtin Naga said as one of the leaders of the NNPGs, he underlined the importance of understanding the “Agreed Position” signed between the WC of NNPGs and the government of India and standing together even as he expressed dismay that the NPPGs split into two.