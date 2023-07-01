Kohima: The NSCN/GPRN (Niki) expressed its disappointment with the apex Naga civil society organizations (CSOs) in Nagaland for not being more accommodating and welcoming towards the mechanisms and arrangements being worked out among the Nagas before involving the Central government in the Frontier Naga Territory issue.

The NSCN (Niki), through its MIP, acknowledged that the concerns of the Eastern Nagas should have been handled in a better and more collaborative manner with the so-called advanced tribes.

It recognized that the areas represented by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) had legitimate grievances regarding economic development parity.

The group stressed the importance of the Naga people being aware of the political situation and turbulent events in their surroundings.

They emphasized the need for the Nagas to be mindful of their own political aspirations to avoid confusion and ambiguity similar to what is happening in neighbouring regions.

Drawing attention to Manipur as an example, the MIP of NSCN (Niki) alleged that adversaries intentionally fueled chaos through a long-standing policy of divide and rule.

Factionalism, according to the statement, has always been beneficial for adversaries as it enables them to divide the Naga population into manageable factions.

The MIP accused the ruling parties of the adversary of actively encouraging factionalism, either directly or indirectly, to strengthen their control over Naga lands.

It also expressed concern that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) had been sidelined, undermining the existing provisions of Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The statement emphasized the need for the Naga people to remain united, highlighting the situation in Manipur where conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities have caused division.

The NSCN (Niki) stated that any political arrangement imposed in Naga lands should not create divisions within Naga society or hinder their political goals.

The group asserted that the Naga people themselves are the only hope for achieving their political aspirations, emphasizing that neither the Central government nor any other entity can fulfil these aspirations.