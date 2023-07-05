KOHIMA: The Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) has rejected the claims of creation of a new faction for some of the expelled members of the outfit.

“The NSCN/GPRN categorically rejects the formation of a new faction by the expelled former members Mr Angmai and Mr Langnyei,” the NSCN-KYA stated in a statement.

The NSCN-KYA further labelled expelled members of the outfit – Angmai and Langnyei – as “nothing but proxy of the Indian intelligence to counter the NSCN/GPRN”.

“It is a huge disappointment that these expelled members have chosen to embark on the path of violence and bloodshed despite the best effort and repeated appeal from the public,” the NSCN-KYA stated.

It added: “This group must abandon their selfish ambition and stop deceiving the innocent public or they will be answerable to the Naga people for any eventualities.”

“No amount of accusations and propagandas can substantiate their mistakes. Langnyei desperate claim of walking in the footsteps of our late Chairman SS Khaplang is just empty blabbering and total lies,” The outfit further stated.

The NSCN-KYA also “appreciates the strong decision taken by the Eastern Naga public, civil societies and student bodies to denounce this group and their activities”.

The outfit further asked the expelled members “to disband and surrender themselves before the public which is the only viable way forward”.