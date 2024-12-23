Itabagar: The Ang Mai-led faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) has issued a strong warning against ongoing border fencing activities along the India-Myanmar border in Naga-inhabited areas.

In a statement, the group condemned what it termed the “illegal 1972 Indo-Myanmar border,” asserting that it was established without the consent of the Naga people.

The faction described the recent sighting of a border survey team near Longwa village, straddling the 1972 boundary, as a “criminal act” and vowed to use “all available means” to oppose such activities.

The statement emphasized that the 1972 boundary violates both local and international laws and threatened to target survey agencies and contractors involved in its implementation, regardless of their nationality.

The faction warned that any attempt to “enforce or perpetuate this boundary” would be met with “severe military actions,” considering it a threat to Naga unity and sovereignty.

The group expressed concern that the ongoing ceasefire with the Indian government is being exploited to undermine the Naga national movement.

They reiterated their stance that no further warnings would be issued regarding activities related to the “illegal boundary.”

The Ang Mai faction, currently in a ceasefire agreement with the Myanmar junta, is engaged in talks with the Indian government. This comes amid the Indian government’s plans to construct a fence along the 1,643-km Indo-Myanmar border, traversing Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.