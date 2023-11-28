Guwahati: The NSCN-IM has directed all non-local businesses in Dimapur, Nagaland to desist from using the names of locals on their trade licenses.

The NSCN-IM stated it received “numerous complaints” from the public about non-locals allegedly engaging in “illegal activities” such as adulteration, price manipulation, and duplication of goods.

The organisation also expressed concern about the increasing use of illegal drugs among young people. Following up with this, it directed all nightclubs and restaurants in Dimapur to close before 10:30 pm.

The NSCN-IM stated that it will take “proper and stringent action” against anyone who violates these new regulations.

The NSCN-IM Union Territory (UT) office stated this in a press statement.

The group also stated that it received complaints about immoral activities in hotels and lodges using the names of locals.