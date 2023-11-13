Guwahati: At least five people died in a fire that took place in the Naharbari area in Dimapur, Nagaland on Sunday night.

As per reports, the people who were killed in the fire were mostly asleep at the time of the incident.

The houses that turned to ashes belong mostly to the non-Nagas.

Reports stated that around 50 thatched houses were burnt in the incident.

While the cause of the fire was not known immediately, an assessment is being carried out.

It has been suspected that the fire may have been caused by firecrackers or diyas lighted on the occasion of Diwali.

At least five fire tenders were put into action to control the fire.

An investigation has been initiated to assess the damage during the incident.