The national human rights commission (NHRC) has sought information from the central bureau of investigation (CBI) on the mysterious deaths of two Nagaland youths – Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurgaon in June last year.

The NHRC took up the case of deaths of the two Nagaland youths in November last year.

Soon after taking up the case, the NHRC issued notices to Gurgaon district magistrate and Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a detailed report on the incident.

Samuel Sangma, who hails from Dimapur in Nagaland, was living his aunt Rosy at a rented apartment in Bijwasan area of Delhi.

On June 23 last year, Rosy Sangma was admitted to a hospital by Samuel after she complained of pain in her hands and feet.

Later, she was shifted to Alfaa Hospital in Gurugram following deterioration in her health condition on June 24.

Rosy Sangma died at Alfaa Hospital in Gurugram on June 24, after the medical staff of the hospital allegedly fed her ice-cream while she was in the ICU.

On the other hand, Rosy Sangma’s nephew Samuel Sangma was also found dead, allegedly hanging himself from the ceiling in the hotel at Gurugram, where he was staying.

Deaths of the two Dimapur relative sparked a controversy after several injury marks were spotted on the back and head of Samuel Sangma’s body.

Family of Samuel Sangma have been alleging foul play over the deaths of the aunt-nephew duo.

Father of Samuel Sangma had referred to a video shot by his brother-in-law during the altercation of Samuel Sangma with the medical staff of the hospital.

Samuel had also recorded a video showing the entrance of the hospital which displayed the name of the hospital. He alleged that his aunt was ‘killed’.