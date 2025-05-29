Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur in Nagaland has announced a revised fee structure and updated guidelines for issuing the Inner Line Permit (ILP), implementing the changes immediately in accordance with the Home Department’s Political Branch notification dated September 20, 2024.

The updated ILP system introduces new categories for applicants, covering domestic and foreign tourists, students, labourers, traders, teachers, priests, consultants, and business partners. Each category comes with distinct fees and validity periods.

For instance, a new ILP costs Rs 200 for domestic tourists, while business partners must pay up to Rs 5000. Renewals are allowed for specific groups, with business partners paying the highest renewal fee of Rs 3000 for a three-year extension.

Applicants must provide documents such as Aadhaar cards, educational certificates, business licenses, and in certain cases, a guarantor’s verification. However, authorities have waived the guarantor requirement for students and foreign tourists.

Applicants from Assam’s Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong districts must submit documents related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) along with their ILP requests.

In a major change, the application process has gone fully digital. As of December 31, 2024, the administration has discontinued all offline ILP submissions.

Exemptions Based on Residency

The administration also clarified ILP exemption criteria based on the applicant’s settlement date in Dimapur. Individuals or families who settled before December 1, 1963, are exempt from ILP requirements and may apply for a Smart Card.

To verify eligibility, applicants must produce government-issued documents such as an electoral roll entry dated December 5, 1963, land or property records from December 15, 1963, or house tax receipts dated December 1, 1963.

Those who arrived in Dimapur between December 2, 1963, and November 21, 1979, may also qualify for exemption if they obtain a Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC).

Valid documents include entries in electoral rolls, land or property permits, house tax records, or other official documents confirming residency during that period.

However, individuals who settled on or after November 22, 1979, must apply for an ILP and provide all documents as mandated in the government’s current notification.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office added that it will forward complex queries related to ILP issuance to the Commissioner of Nagaland for further guidance.