Dimapur: North East Christian University (NECU) awarded Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio an honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) degree in recognition of his contributions to public service and leadership.

The award was presented during NECU’s first convocation at Anchor Complex, Burma Camp, Dimapur, on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who served as the graduation speaker, expressed his happiness at Rio’s recognition, praising him as a visionary leader who has driven Nagaland’s progress.

“By awarding him the honorary D. Litt., we acknowledge his efforts and reaffirm our faith in his dedication to our people’s future,” the governor said.

Ganesan congratulated the graduates, urging them to carry forward the knowledge, empathy, and commitment they gained at NECU.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He commended the university for its unique academic approach. By blending classroom education with mandatory community service, it prepares students for meaningful societal contributions.

The governor highlighted NECU’s role in addressing the scarcity of quality higher education institutions in Nagaland. This shortage forces students to study outside the Northeast at high costs.

Ganesan pointed out NECU’s international collaborations and specialized programs, such as international relations, Korean language, and indigenous studies, which prepare students for global opportunities.

He praised NECU for its efforts to preserve local heritage, especially through its annual Naga culture symposium. The symposium has gained international recognition alongside the Hornbill Festival.

Ganesan also highlighted the university’s accreditation by NABCB to certify traditional healers. He called it a significant step in integrating indigenous knowledge with modern practices.

In his address, Rio expressed humility and deep gratitude for receiving the honorary degree.

He called it not just a personal milestone, but a reflection of their shared commitment to fostering international relations and visionary initiatives.

Rio also acknowledged NECU as a center of academic excellence, nurturing students with transformative ideas that reach beyond borders.

The ceremony concluded with 19 students from various disciplines receiving their degrees.