Dimapur: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the major partner of the opposition-less United Democratic Alliance government in Nagaland, on Thursday welcomed the resolutions on the Naga political issue and urban local body elections adopted at the consultative meet in Kohima on Wednesday.

The meeting, organised by the state government, with mass-based civil societies, church organisations, tribal hohos (bodies), political parties and NGOs in a two-point unanimously resolved that the negotiating parties should earnestly heed the yearning of the Naga people for an early political solution of the Naga issue and to hold urban local body elections with 33% reservation of seats for women.

The party appealed to the state government and the people of the state to work hand in hand in making the resolutions a reality with a vision to make a new Nagaland which the future generations will applaud and appreciate.

The meeting also resolved that the negotiating parties should work towards One ‘solution and one agreement’ and arrive at a political solution that is honourable, inclusive, transparent and acceptable to the people.

Calling it a red-letter day, the NDPP, in a release, affirmed its support to the decisions taken by the state government and all the stakeholders. The party appreciated the resolution on the Naga issue at a time when the Indo-Naga talks are heading towards a conclusion.

The NDPP congratulated the state government, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, all political parties, tribal hohos (bodies), civil society organisations, churches and NGOs for unanimously passing the resolutions, especially to conduct elections to the urban local bodies under the 74th amendment of the Constitution of India that provides for 33% reservation of seats for women in civic body elections.

“We look forward that the unanimous passing of the resolution will be a further encouragement for our women to step forward in leading the people and will also be a stepping stone towards having women representatives in the people’s house, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly,” the party said.

The NDPP said it has always stood for the early resolution of the Indo-Naga issue and has been supporting the positive negotiations between all the negotiating parties.