The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) on Sunday announced Class X and Class XII exam schedules for 2014.

While the HSSLC examination 2024 will be held from February 12 to March 6, the HSLC examination 2024 will take place from February 13 to February 23.

The board, in a notification, said for the HSSLC Examination, a total of 17,907 candidates have been enrolled from Arts (14,311), Commerce (969) and Science (2,623) streams.

These candidates will take the exam at 68 examination centres. Additionally, 274 candidates will appear under the compartmental category in 13 examination centres.

For the HSLC examination 2024, 22,152 candidates have been registered to appear at 95 examination centres.

A total of 449 candidates will take the HSLC compartmental examination 2024 in 15 examination centres.

The Class XI promotion examination 2024 will be conducted from February 12 alongside the HSSLC examination. A total of 20,166 students have enrolled for Class XI exam, and they will appear for it in 185 registered higher secondary schools across the State.

The examination routines are available on the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in. The board has asked the heads of institutions, teachers and students to download the schedules from the portal and plan their study schedules accordingly.