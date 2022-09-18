DIMAPUR: The NSCN-IM has agreed to resume peace talks with the government of India (GoI) over the vexed Naga political issue.

This was informed by NPF leader and chairman of the united democratic alliance (UDA) – TR Zeliang.

The NSCN-IM leadership is likely to meet the representatives of the government of India (GoI) on Tuesday (September 20).

However, the NSCN-IM has stated that they would resume the peace talks with the GoI, only if the discussions are based on the Framework Agreement.

“The NSCN-IM has stated that they would resume peace talks only if it is based on the Framework Agreement,” TR Zeliang said.

He added: “The NSCN-IM has expressed unhappiness over omission of some formulation papers that were submitted by former interlocutor and Nagaland governor RN Ravi.”

Notably, members of the core committee of the Nagaland government met the NSCN-IM leadership at the Chumoukedima police complex in Dimapur, Nagaland on Saturday evening.

“We are the facilitators and are hopeful of things working out from here on,” Zeliang said.

The core committee of the Nagaland government and representatives of the NSCN-IM held a two-hour long closed-door meeting.

Notably, the peace talks between the NSCN-IM and the government of India (GoI) over the Naga political issue have hit roadblock since May this year.

The NSCN-IM have been adamant on their stand of a separate Naga flag and constitution.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Government of India is mulling to incorporate the Naga Constitution – the Yehzabo – into the Indian constitution.

Moreover, reports also claim that the Centre has agreed for a civil and cultural flag for the Nagas.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.